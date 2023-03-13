SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — “Mean Girls the High School Edition,” the musical from book writer Tina Fey, lyricist Nell Benjamin and composer Jeff Richmond, comes alive on stage Thursday at Lakeside High School.
Adapted from Fey’s hit 2004 film, “Mean Girls” on Broadway was nominated for 12 Tony Awards and just recently became available for the high school stage.
“I received an email from Music Theater International stating that the rights to the show were now available,” said Aaron Drews, director of the LHS Theater Department. “This meant that we would be one of the first shows in the country to be able to do it, and so we jumped at the chance.”
The show tells the story of home-schooled Cady Heron, who moves from Africa with her family. She starts as a junior at North Shore High School and is trying to navigate the strange world of high school and its many cliques and groups. It is here that she meets Damian and Janis, two students that immediately befriend her. She also meets the Plastics (Regina, Gretchen, and Karen).
Damian and Janis ask her to infiltrate the Plastics but she ends up becoming more and more like them as she gains popularity.
“There are many twists and turns along the way, and we take the journey with Cady and see if she completely loses herself to the world of popularity or whether she can find her true self,” Drews said. “Overall, the show follows the same story arc as the movie. There are a few different jokes and, of course, there are some great songs incorporated into the show.”
Cady is played by LHS freshman Sadie Drozd, who last fall played Lucy in the school’s production of “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown.”
“She is an amazing ballerina and this summer will be doing a ballet summer intensive with the Cincinnati Ballet,” Drews said.
Damian is played by LHS sophomore Johnathan, who is in choir and Melodica, the show choir at LHS. He portrayed Mr. Green in “Clue,” Squidward in “SpongeBob,” and Schroeder in “Charlie Brown.”
Marygrace Miklacic is Janis. Marygrace is also in her sophomore year and is a member of the choir and Melodica. Marygrace is also a gifted swimmer holding multiple school records in the sport.
Hannah Kile, as Regina, is a sophomore at St. John School, where she is a cheerleader.
“Hannah has grown up at the Ashtabula Arts Center, and we are so excited to have her on our stage for the first time,” Drews said.
LHS sophomore Bett Seymour plays Gretchen. She is an accomplished artist and graphic designer.
“She’s a joy to work with and is another Ashtabula Arts Center kid who has grown up on the stage,” Drews said.
This is the fourth LHS production for sophomore Alex Shevchik, who’s playing Karen. This is her fourth LHS show along with many other shows at community theaters in the area.
Senior Andrew McKee plays Aaron Samuels in “Mean Girls.” He’s active with the band and jazz band. Andrew has been seen at LHS previously as Colonel Mustard in “Clue,” Mr. Krabs in “Spongebob,” and Charlie Brown in “Charlie Brown.”
“The cast has really taken to the show and fallen in love with the material,” Drews said. “The songs are really catchy and well done and being a movie that they’ve all seen and a musical that the majority of them knew coming into hasn’t hurt things either.”
The show will be performed March 16-19; on Thursday, Friday and Saturday night at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. Tickets are only available at the door and cost $10 for adults and $5 for students.
The show carries a PG-13 rating for adult content including language, simulated drinking, and drug references.
