LHS students participate in baking contests

ASHTABULA — Confidence is the main ingredient in any baking contest.
For the past 13 years, students in Teresa Stopek’s orthopedically handicapped class entered two baking contests — the Great Geauga County Fair and the Huntsburg Pumpkin Festival.
The students choose recipes they want to use from the categories provided in the contest rules.
“They are responsible for making a shopping list by going through the recipe and looking through the cupboards to see what we have and don’t have,” Stopek said. “Depending on how many students there are, they either work in pairs or on their own. This year, for the Geauga County Fair, students worked in pairs and students worked individually for Huntsburg Pumpkin Festival.”
Stopek assisted her students in picking out the best recipe and she helped prepare it for judging. Students were given a certificate for participation to celebrate with their family. The ribbons and trophies are on display in the classroom.
“It was fun, and I made it taste good,” said Ashton Provost, a student in Stopek’s class. “I won second place for my sour cream pumpkin bars and my family was proud of me.”
This activity gives the students the opportunity to participate in a community activity while they are learning how to read and follow a recipe, how to measure ingredients and how to collaborate with others, Stopek said.
The students who participated this year are: Provost, Anthony Ashley, Abnel Gonzalez Vargas, Brandon Soden, Jeffery Hipps, Dakota Vlach, Sebastian Karsikas and Ricardo Santiago.
