LHS students attend Sophomore Showcase at A-Tech

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Lakeside High School sophomores attended the Jan. 21 Sophomore Showcase at the Ashtabula County Technical and Career Campus.
Students filled out an interest form of up to five potential programs that they wanted to visit. Their visit included opportunities to speak with the teachers and students about the programs and hands-on experience in the classroom.
Sophomores who were not able to attend the field trip, should call A-Tech at 440-576-6015.
Acceptance to programs are on a first-come, first-serve basis. A wait list will be created should a program become full. Students are encouraged to apply online if they have not done so already. Go to: https://www.atech.edu/highschooleducation_home.aspx
