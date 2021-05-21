SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — The Lakeside High School Marching Band will kick off Memorial Day festivities on a high note with the debut of its new uniforms.
This is the first time in 20 years that the band has had new uniforms. The band plans to show off the new look during Austinburg Township’s Memorial Day parade, slated for 11 a.m. on May 31.
“They have a life span of 10 years at the most,” band director David Roth said, noting the old uniforms were dry cleaned regularly, and mended as needed. “The problem is we have a larger generation than 20 years ago. We have 75 really tiny uniforms and we are always trying to get larger ones.”
Roth displayed one of the new gold, dark green and black jackets, black pants and Ohio State University-like hats, topped with a plume, to the Board of Education at Wednesday night’s meeting at Lakeside High School.
“We are getting everyone fitted in time to go to Austinburg,” he said. “The pants and sleeves come with snaps so we will never have to hem sleeves or pants again.”
Superintendent Mark Potts joked, “No more duct tape.”
“They’re going to look snappy,” Board President Christine Seuffert said.
Roth said, “The students are excited to wear them and march.”
The district improvement funds paid $74,000 for the uniforms and the LHS Band Boosters are assisting with money saved through fundraisers.
In personnel matters:
• The board accepted the retirements of Betty Jo Massi, a para-professional, who has been with the district since May 30, 1991; Betty Osborne, administrative assistant nutrition services, an employee since Aug. 11, 2011, and Kimberly Pildner, para-profession, a district employee since April 24, 1995.
• The board approved the hiring of the following coaches: William Edwards, LHS head football coach; Andrew Kiphart, LHS head golf coach; Kevin Rinehardt, LHS head boys soccer coach; Bryan Schlaich, LHS head girls golf coach; Clark Hewitt, LHS head girls tennis coach; Stephanie Kubec, LHS head volleyball coach; Anthony Noxon, LHS head boys cross country coach, and Moses Smith, LHS head girls cross country coach.
In other business, the board:
• Approved the purchase of 1,500 Chromebooks and operating licenses for $390,000 and will be paid using Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds — money from the U.S. Government to help schools manage through the pandemic.
• Approved membership in the Ohio High School Athletic Association for the 2021-2022 school year.
• Approved Christine Peters to serve another term as a Harbor-Topky Memorial Library trustee.
The board’s next meeting will be a work session at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Board of Education Office, Board Conference Room to discuss the budget and five-year forecast.
The board’s next regular meeting will be held at 6 p.m. June 16 at LHS.
