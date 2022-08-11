SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Lakeside High School’s football stadium was the site of the Ashtabula Area City Schools’ Back to School bash on Wednesday afternoon.
AACS Interim Superintendent Mark Potts said the weather was great for Wednesday’s event.
“It’s great to see the kids back, and it’s great that we can do these things in person,” he said. “So hopefully we’ll see a lot of kids and families ready to start school in the fall.”
Potts said the district is thankful for all of the community partners who attended the event.
AACS students return to class on Wednesday, Aug. 17, Potts said.
“I’d really like to thank all of our community partners for making this such a positive community event,” Potts said.
A line led out of the stadium soon after the 3 p.m. start of the event, as attendees waited in line at one of the many community booths at the event.
Various district booster organizations, the Health Department, Lions Club, and Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office, among others, had tables set up at the event.
Carmen Kuula, director of planning at Ashtabula County Community Action, helped plan the event, and said they started by reaching out to community partners.
“We wanted to make sure they were able to be present,” she said.
The event is intended to help distribute school supplies, conduct giveaways, and have some fun, Kuula said.
“Just kind of get into the back to school spirit,” she said
The social service organizations that were present had information to hand out on how they could be helpful to parents, along with items to give away.
“Some of them have games at their tables,” Kuula said.
The Lakeside High School Marching Band performed at 4 p.m..
Community Action operates the Dragon Empowerment Center.
“The Dragon Empowerment Center is a year-round support to the students and families,” Kuula said. “We just want to make sure they know it’s available, if they happen to run into an issue they need help with.
“Some families are really struggling, so we’re there to help fill in those gaps for them if we can.”
