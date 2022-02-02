SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Lakeside High School is going cashless at all athletic events — at least for tickets.
The move is to support COVID-19 protocols, said Lakeside High School Athletic Director, Sean Allgood.
“We want to eliminate the passing of cash and points of contact as much as we can,” he said.
As of today, tickets will no longer be sold for cash at the gate, but will be available online during the week of the game. At each event, attendees will be met by ticket takers who, using a ticketing app on their phone, scan the virtual ticket’s QR code.
However, sports fans still may want to bring some cash to the games.
“Concession stands still only accept cash,” Allgood said. “We want to look into moving in the cashless direction. It’s just getting them on the same page, as well as getting the word out.”
Ticket takers will be on hand to help people get into the system.
“We’ll have QR codes people can scan that will take them right to the event page right on their smartphone,” he said. “That way, we’ll have a physical person there helping people get tickets if they don’t have them when they come up.”
To employ its cashless approach, Lakeside High School decided to go with Hometown Ticketing, which is used by local school districts in the area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.