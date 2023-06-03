JEFFERSON — Rainbow flags flew high Saturday as the Pride Day festival returned to the Ashtabula County Fairgrounds, sponsored by the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Questioning (LGBTQ) Coalition of Ashtabula County.
The event featured food vendors, artisans, crafters, a play, music and drag shows to entertain the LGBTQ community and their supporters.
The Rev. John Werner, pastor at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Jefferson, provided opening remarks, followed by a prayer.
"This is about love," he said. "This is why we come together as a community."
He thanked God who "fearfully and wonderfully made us," he said. "God is love."
Andrew Myer sang "This is Me," from the 2017 music/drama, "The Greatest Showman."
Ashtabula resident Donny Thornton said, "It's a perfect day, perfect weather and perfect love."
His husband, Michael Thornton, said he was hoping for a good day.
Luke Keebler and Olivia Decker of Titusville, Pa., perused tie-dyed t-shirts to possibly buy and take home from one of several vendors.
Manning the lemonade stand for the third time at Pride Day, Chris Beres of Chardon said he supports the LGBTQ Coalition.
"It's a nice family event," he said. "It's peaceful."
Jawz Palacio and Cassie Dean, both of Pierpont, donned rainbow flags and flowers for the festival.
"We both made our own outfits," Dean said.
This was the third time Pride Day was celebrated in Ashtabula County. The first was held in June 2021 at the Hamper Family Farm, south of Jefferson.
June is Pride Month, a time to celebrate LGBTQ members of communities, made official in 2014 with a proclamation from former President Barack Obama.
“We were oppressed, but we no longer have to hide," Cleveland resident Chase Clark said. “It’s time to show we are here, we are queer and we aren’t going anywhere.”
More information on the LGBTQ Coalition, a non-profit organization, can be found at www.lgbtqashtabulaco.org.
