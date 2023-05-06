I’m a local resident who graduated from Jefferson Area High School in 2007, and I am writing a follow-up to the article published in the Star Beacon on April 19 titled, “Equestrians say neigh to rental fee hike at fairgrounds.”
I was stabled at the fairgrounds for roughly 11 years, in which I paid well over $75,000 in stall rent, always having 12-15 race horses on the grounds. When I was first stabled there the barns were virtually uninhabitable for horses — filthy stalls, broken equipment and every tack room locked and filled with previous renter’s stuff. I asked for help in getting the barn ready, to no avail.
In an article published in the March 12, 2021 Star Beacon, titled “New race horse barn planned for fairgrounds,” Fair Board President Brian Edelman discusses the approved project as a part of the funding received through COVID funds. A quick drive through the fairgrounds today will reveal this barn is not a horse barn, but yet ANOTHER cow show barn. The barn still isn’t finished and has cost the board $120,000.
Horse stall renters need a place to work their horses outside. The board offers no lighting across the street for riding horses, and no use of the back paddock. In my opinion, the turn-out space for the renters is unfit and unsafe. The racetrack itself, despite being a PUBLIC facility is now padlocked. All this and the board wants to raise the rent to $75 a month with no maintenance and no work on their part.
We are tired of being treated like second class citizens. The fairgrounds should be used for the love of animals, not for self advancement and empowerment, or costing a local graduate their literal livelihood in agriculture.
Cory Deyermand
Jefferson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.