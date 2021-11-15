Lenox Township, resident at odds over mailbox

LENOX TOWNSHIP — A Holcomb Road resident is fighting to keep his mailbox from being taken down by township officials.
Chris Brenneman said his wife built a mailbox from stones put together with small amounts of cement. He said in June he received a visit from Lenox Township Trustee Chairman Jack Maylish asking them to remove the mailbox because it was a safety hazard.
Brenneman said he was informed in person, but questioned why that was necessary. He said Maylish did not originally provide credentials as a township official.
Maylish said he did identify himself in June.
Brenneman said township officials told him a neighbor had called regarding the unique mailbox and township officials had determined it should be removed because it did not meet mailbox specifications that are a 4 x 4 foot structure with wooden posts.
Maylish said the township officials asked Ashtabula County Prosecutor Coleen O’Toole to review the matter. He said she said the township was within their rights to have it removed as a nuisance.
Brenneman refuted those claims in a written interpretation of the Ohio Revised Code section that details the rules. He said the mailbox is not a danger to motorists as it will collapse because of the way it is built.
Brenneman also questioned why the mailbox became a focal point of the township’s interest when there are many violations of mailbox and zoning standards throughout the township and presented pictures.
Maylish claims that Brenneman’s mailbox is on the township right away and is a danger and will be taken down. He said Brenneman has received letters explaining the process.
