Staff report
Lee Greenwood will headline the Heroes and Legends Concert at Yankies Outdoor Pavilion in Geneva-on-the-Lake on July 16.
The event is part of the U.S. Department of Defense’s 50th Anniversary Commemoration of the Vietnam War.
Vietnam commemoration pins will be presented to all Vietnam-era veterans at the event, and Gary Lewis and the Playboys will also perform at the show.
The concert is intended to raise money for veterans’ charities in northeast Ohio, according to a press release about the concert.
Doors for the concert will open at 1 p.m., with the pin presentation taking place at 4 p.m., Gary Lewis and the Playboys performing at 5 p.m., and Lee Greenwood performing at 6 p.m.
The pins feature an eagle and the U.S. flag on front, encircled by a laurel wreath and the words “Vietnam War Veteran.”
Tickets can be purchased through ticketweb.com, and are $35 in advance. Tickets will be $40 the day of the show, according to the press release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.