PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP — Herbal medicine, blacksmithing and foraging wild edibles — these are some of the many earth-friendly skills that will be shared at Reeds and Roots Skillshare on Sept. 17 at the Blakeslee Log Cabin.
Many people are yearning to reclaim the self-sufficiency of growing and preserving their own food, repairing their homes, and mending their clothing. The Reeds and Roots Skillshare will provide that opportunity.
The growing list of workshops include Wild Mushroom ID, Living the Sweet Life: Beekeeping, Beginning Hand Spinning Wool, Fly Tier (how to tie fishing fly), Foraging for the Heart of Cravings, Intro to Earthen Building, Fix Your Own Brakes, Intro to Herbs, Intro to Meditation, Night Skies, Easy Recycle/Upcycle Household Goods, Library Storytime for Kids, Permaculture: Saving the World One Backyard at a Time, Tai Chi & Qi Gong, Stop Treating your soil like dirt, Oil Infusions for Natural Body Care, Free Form Weaving on Grape Vine, Fun with Food, Homesteading 101, and more.
Volunteers run Reeds and Roots Skillshare to promote sustainable living in northeast Ohio by teaching earth-friendly living skills with one another in a family-friendly atmosphere. Admission is free, but cash donations help cover costs.
This is the second year of this one-day event at Blakeslee Log Cabin; the first was in September 2021. A similar three-day event was organized by the volunteer team at Camp Whitewood in Windsor Township.
Reeds and Roots Skillshare is a project of Kelly’s Working Well Farm, a nonprofit organization in Chagrin Falls. The Ashtabula County Historical Society, Red Beet Row education farm, and Harbor Gardens general store and education space, are sponsoring this year’s event in Ashtabula.
Registration, workshop schedule, volunteer opportunities, and applications for workshop instructors can be found at: www.reedsandroots.org.
Registration opens at 9 a.m. Sept. 17 and workshops start at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Blakeslee Log Cabin, 441 Seven Hills Road, Ashtabula.
