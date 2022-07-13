ASHTABULA — First Covenant Church of Ashtabula is offering a free program to teach children about monarch butterflies and how to raise them.
“Monarch Mania’ will be held at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesdays at First Covenant Church, starting July 20 and continuing through Aug. 10. Each session will last about 45 minutes to an hour.
The program is free and open to all children in the community, ages 6 to 12 years old.
Monarch butterflies travel between 1,200 and 2,800 miles or more from the northeast United States, and southeast Canada to the mountain forests in central Mexico, where they find the perfect climate conditions to hibernate from the beginning of November to mid-March, according to World Wildlife’s website.
The monarch butterfly is known by scientists as Danaus plexippus, which in Greek literally means “sleepy transformation,” according to the website.
The name evokes the species’ ability to hibernate and metamorphize.
To spot an adult monarch butterfly, look for two pairs of bright orange-red wings, featuring black veins and white spots along the edges.
Males, who possess distinguishing black dots along the veins of their wings, are slightly bigger than females. Each adult butterfly lives only about four to five weeks.
Participants will learn all this and more at the four-week sessions.
Stop by First Covenant Church, 3300 Carpenter Road, or call 440-964-0146 for more information or to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.