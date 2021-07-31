Leaders hope to solve emergency room problem

ANDOVER — Efforts continue to figure out how emergency room services can be brought back to the area after the UH Medical Center emergency in the village closed during the early stages of the pandemic.
Andover Mayor Jerry Dibell has been working with hospital officials and politicians at the county and state level to try and solve the problem that includes lack of emergency room services for the entire southeast end of the county.
“We just had a conference call,” Dibell said of efforts conducted with UH Hospital officials in early July. He has been looking into a variety of options including discussing services with other hospitals and reviewing options if a government-hospital cooperation might work.
Dibell said he has been working every angle to solve the problem that can have life and death consequences with at least a 30 mile ambulance ride to the nearest emergency room.
“The mayor has reached out,” said Ashtabula County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski. He said the possibility of using federal CARES Act funds or ARP money has been discussed to see if any of the funds would fit the criteria for the federal money.
Pooling resources could be used to start meeting the need but it is a complex problem facing rural areas with lack of emergency service. “It is a big concern. That is why we would want to assist in any way we can,” he said.
Kozlowski said most areas of Ashtabula County south of Interstate 90 find themselves with a long ride to hospitals north of Interstate 90, in Pennsylvania or in Chardon.
Dibell said Community Care Ambulance has the contract for the Andover area but it includes Andover and Richmond, Wayne, Williamsfield and Andover townships as well. He said it can be a challenge to service the needs if ambulances are transporting patients to Ashtabula in emergency situations.
The possibility of public hospitals is one of the solutions for rural areas, Kozlowski said. He said such arrangement presently exist in other areas.
“Lake Hospitals used to be a county hospital,” he said.
State Representative Sandy O’Brien said she is in the early stages of researching potential solutions to the problem. She said there is a need for emergency services in rural areas and will be talking with Dibell and others about the problem.
