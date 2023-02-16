GENEVA — A lawsuit has been filed by Bend-Fast Inc., against Geneva Township, township elected officials, and the owner of a cell tower located near the company’s property.
In the suit, attorneys for Bend-Fast claim that the company purchased property at 218 North Cedar Street in Geneva in June 2005. In October 2006, Geneva Township entered into a contract leasing property to erect a cell tower on their own property, just north of the land owned by Bend-Fast.
According to the lawsuit, the township either established an access road to the site of the tower on Bend-Fast’s property, or allowed the owners of the tower to do so. The complaint also alleges that power and fiberoptic cables were buried on Bend-Fast’s property, as part of the construction of the tower.
In June 2019, Bend-Fast discovered the presence of the cables and access road on its property, according to the complaint.
The complaint presents four counts, based on the information included in it, civil trespass, criminal trespass, unjust enrichment and eminent domain.
The complaint requests at least $25,000 in compensatory damages, disgorgement of at least $25,000, and punitive damages of at least $25,000, along with court costs.
The suit names SBA Monarch Towers III, LLC, T-Mobile Central LLC, and Geneva Township as defendants, along with the three sitting trustees, Tim Mills, Dennis Brown and Tiffany Miller, and Township Fiscal Officer Tammy Caya, two former trustees, Robert Russell and Richard Pruden, and several unnamed people and entities.
A response from the township and other named parties is due by mid-March.
According to a press release from Bend-Fast, the company reached out to the Geneva Township Trustees upon finding out about the issue.
“I was planning to add a new building on the land,” Bend-Fast Inc. President Arnold Peet said in the release. “Ever since discovering what had happened, we have been stuck.”
Geneva Township officials could not be reached for comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.