Six Ashtabula High School graduates have filed a lawsuit asserting they were victims of inappropriate conduct by a former teacher, the Ashtabula Area City School District and a number of John Does.
The complaint was filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court Northern District of Ohio Eastern Division by attorneys Eric F. Long of Friedman, Nemecek & Long of Cleveland, and attorney Martin P. Desmond of Mahoning County.
The lawsuit asserts that former girls volleyball coach, teacher, and school board member Christine Seuffert groomed and engaged in sexually inappropriate behavior with the students from 1986-1990, all while the district had ample knowledge and failed to protect its students.
Interim Superintendent John Rubesich said that out of respect for the legal process, the district does not comment on current litigation.
While the district will not comment on current litigation, in an effort to provide transparency for the community, the district provided a summary of the actions that have been taken in response to the district’s first receipt of the allegations. [See sidebar]
According to the complaint, Seuffert was employed by Ashtabula Area City School District as a teacher and coach in the late 1980’s. During this time, she allegedly met and developed inappropriately close relationships, some of a sexual nature, with several students, including the six plaintiffs.
By inappropriately leveraging the power afforded to her as a teacher and coach, Seuffert engaged in a pattern of behavior that was centered around grooming plaintiffs and possibly other students, providing alcohol to minors, and sexually harassing and/or abusing the students, according to the lawsuit.
Seuffert’s conduct ranged from inappropriate comments and touching, to engaging in sexual activity, according to the complaint.
The plaintiffs claim school officials and other coaches didn’t protect them from someone they knew was a threat to students, but rather, “remained willfully ignorant of the rumors and conduct,” according to the complaint.
In one instance, upon hearing of Seuffert’s unlawful sexual misconduct, the male students were told that if they said anything, they would be kicked off the basketball team, according to the lawsuit. It was a strict “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy with serious repercussions for the students if they spoke out, according to the complaint.
The complaint also alleges that Ashtabula Area City School District knew Seuffert was grooming and engaging in sexual relationships with students. The district allegedly failed to investigate these claims or take action to stop the behavior, according to the lawsuit.
Throughout the past 36 years, the district allowed Seuffert to rise through the ranks and, eventually, she became a school board member, according to the complaint.
As alleged in the complaint, it was not until the school board received an anonymous letter in November 2021 that the district finally took action, causing Seuffert to resign from her position in July 2022.
The Board of Education turned the letter over to the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office, who along with County Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole, investigated the matter and concluded that Seuffert behaved inappropriately with students between 1986 and 1990, O’Toole said.
However, the conduct was well past the statute of limitations, which begins to run upon a victim turning 18 years old, and as a result, no criminal charges were filed, O’Toole said.
Conneaut attorney Chris Newcomb, who represents Seuffert, said he has no comment at this time.
The plaintiffs are seeking a jury trial and damages for pain and suffering and mental anguish, as well as all lawyer fees.
