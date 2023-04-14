ASHTABULA — A year after an Ashtabula police officer shot and killed a 23-year-old suicidal man, a civil lawsuit filed on behalf of his estate says his death was the result of excessive force.
David Ward Jr., of Ashtabula, called 911 on April 13, 2022, from the Spring Street Bridge on East 46th Street shortly after midnight. Ward, who was intoxicated and threatening suicide, was on the bridge and armed with a gun, according to police reports.
Police tried to talk him into dropping the gun, to no avail, Chief Robert Stell said at the time.
Cleveland attorney, Matt Besser of Bolek Besser Glesius, said Friday that the gun was not loaded and Ward put the gun down several times and even stopped to smoke a cigarette.
Police said Ward approached the officers with gun in hand and that’s when an officer shot him once in the chest.
“David [Ward] never pointed a gun at anyone,” Besser said. “David was in crisis, struggling with depression and anxiety. He made a plea for help and got a sniper bullet instead.”
Ward succumbed to his injury and was pronounced dead at 1:48 a.m., Ashtabula County Coroner’s Investigator, Keith Stewart, said at the time.
According to the lawsuit, Ward was armed with a shotgun, which was not loaded, when he was shot in the chest and killed by an officer using a sniper rifle from a distance of 482 feet, more than a football field and a half away, according to the complaint.
The lawsuit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio names the City of Ashtabula, the Ashtabula police chief, and the officer who pulled the trigger in both his professional and personal capacity as defendants.
According to the complaint, the officer was, “Hidden from view and with near-total cover,” when he shot Ward with a .308 caliber sniper rifle at a distance far away enough to use a rifle scope of 16x magnification.
The lawsuit states the Ashtabula Police Department has a history of officers using excessive force, including, “Shooting people preemptively who are not pointing a gun at anyone.”
Besser said, “It’s all about making sure it doesn’t happen again.”
When contacted Friday, Stell said he could not comment on an active lawsuit.
City Solicitor Cecilia Cooper said it would be inappropriate to comment on pending ligation.
