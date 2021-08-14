JEFFERSON — Area law enforcement officers gathered on Friday afternoon at the Ashtabula County Fair to kick off an initiative to fight drunk driving.
Sandy Pulsifer, executive director of Ashtabula County Safe Communities, coordinated the program that included multiple speakers as the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign gets underway. The campaign kicks off the fight against drunk driving on Labor Weekend.
Eastern County Court Judge Harold Specht discussed the penalties and life-changing issues relating to drunk driving.
“Drinking and driving is a choice, and can be a deadly one,” Specht said. He said a first offense can lead to six months in prison and a one- to three-year license suspension.
Most often a person receiving their first drunk driving offense will likely get three days in jail. He said a mandatory fine of $375 is also a part of the package. The fine can be as high as $1,075.
The penalties for drunk driving go up with multiple offenses, Specht said.
“A lot of people are not bad people, they just make a bad choice,” he said.
“If you kill somebody in a crash while driving drunk you can get up to eight years in prison,” Specht said. He said violators can lose their driving privileges, their job, money, family and even their life.
“We want to drive home the seriousness [of drunk driving],” said Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Larry Jones during the program. He said OHP will be partnering with other area law enforcement organizations to conduct OVI stops.
Jones also urged people to skip the cell phone will driving.
Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi said the department received a $64,000 grant to put more deputies on the road during the emphasis on fighting drunk driving and will also be partnering with other law enforcement agencies.
