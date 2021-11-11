CAN THE CRUISER
ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Area law enforcement agencies are gathering food for two local agencies during the “can the cruiser” day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday at Walmart, according to information released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The Ashtabula Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Department, the Conneaut Police Department, the North Kingsville Police Department and the Jefferson Police Department are working togther to collect food to help residents of the Beatitude House and the Lighthouse Harvest Foundation, the press release states.
