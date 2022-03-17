JEFFERSON — Russell Lautanen was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Tuesday, Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole said.
On Jan. 25, Lautanen was convicted on 15 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, a second-degree felony, according to court records.
Lautanen will be required to register as a Tier II sex offender upon release from prison, according to a press release from O’Toole’s office.
According to the press release, Lautanen’s wife, who was involved in the case, was located in Mexico and has been prosecuted by Mexican authorities for actions taken in that country.
Lautanen was taken into custody after he was found guilty at trial.
Lautanen was charged in December 2020.
In the release, O’Toole thanked members of law enforcement involved in this case.
