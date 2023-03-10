Planting vegetable seeds or transplants at the correct time is important in getting the most out of your garden. Knowing the approximate first frost days helps gardeners plant their vegetable seeds at the right time.
The Ashtabula County Home Show, slated for March 10-12 at Ashtabula Towne Square, is the perfect place to learn all about planting a bountiful garden.
After all, master gardeners suggest northeastern Ohio residents wait until the end of May — when there is very little chance of a late frost — to plant tomatoes, peppers, beans and corn. Consequently, local gardeners have plenty of time to buy vegetable seeds, or very young plants from a local nursery.
However, lettuce and root vegetables can often go in the ground in late March or April, as soon as the temperatures start rising and the ground thaws. This timing allows the plants to grow before summer’s heat makes them bolt or turn bitter.
Want to learn more?
The Ohio State University Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Program provides intensive training in horticulture to interested Ohio residents, who then volunteer their time helping with educational programs.
The program has existed since the late 1970s and has grown steadily. Although its initial start and growth was in the more urban counties of our state, there are now more than 3,000 active Master Gardener volunteers throughout Ohio.
Volunteers are not required to have gardening skills or knowledge; but a passion for learning about gardening and sharing it.
The volunteers share their knowledge every August in the Floral Building at the Ashtabula County Fair in Jefferson.
For more information, call the Ohio State University Extension Office at 440-576-9008.
