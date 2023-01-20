ASHTABULA — Final performances of the Neil Simon comedy “Rumors” will run today through Sunday in 13th Street Theatre at the Ashtabula Arts Center.
Directed by Stephen Rhodes, the comedy follows a dysfunctional group of guests at what is supposed to be an anniversary celebration.
When they arrive, they find the host with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and the hostess missing, leading to a growing tangle of miscommunications, cover-ups, and chaos as the night progresses.
Rhodes and the Ashtabula Arts Center extend a special thank you to The Curiosity Shoppe at Ashtabula Town Square for loaning all of the furniture used in the set for this production.
“Rumors” runs Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. Advance Sale Tickets are $15 Adult, $13 Senior/Student/Military, and $11 Child 2-12.
For tickets at the door, add $2. Pay What You Can Pricing is available for all performances. Call (440) 964-3396 or order online at ashtabulaartscenter.org. This show includes adult language and humor.
Presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals, the play features Justin Brown, Elizabeth Ginn, Tim Gross, David Jones, Jessica Lebzelter, Josh McCreight, Jordan Novitsky, Max Seymour, Stacy Stevenson, and Brandon Sweeney.
The 2022-23 season of 13th Street Theatre is sponsored by Huffman-Mayer-Paolo Wealth Management Group.
Ohio Arts Council helped fund the arts center with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.
