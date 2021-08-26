JEFFERSON — Anyone who would like to participate in Ashtabula County’s comprehensive planning process has until Aug. 30 to submit comments about the draft plan.
Comments can be made about the map or proposed goals of the plan.
The county started the comprehensive planning process in 2020, and the work has continued throughout 2021. Around 200 people participated in the initial round of public input.
The plan was last updated in 2003.
Some of the draft goals of the plan include conserving existing farmland, protecting and enhancing scenic natural areas, preserving and investing in historic and archeological resources, expanding Lake Erie recreational opportunities while protecting the costal environment and improving broadband speed and reliability throughout the county, according to the plan’s website.
Comments can be made via allinashtabula.com.
The website also includes an interactive map of the county, showing how land will be classified.
In-person public participation was hosted earlier this month at the Jefferson Community Recreation Center and at the Ashtabula County Fair.
An online event was also held on Aug. 18, according to information from the county.
Officials previously said the plan is expected to be finished some time in September.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.