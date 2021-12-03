JEFFERSON — Thursday marked the final full day of work sessions for the county’s 2022 budget.
Eastern County Court, the Ashtabula County Auditor, Ashtabula County Treasurer and Ashtabula County Prosecutor presented their budget requests on Thursday afternoon.
The final budget session will take place on Dec. 7, for the coroner’s office.
Eastern County Court
Eastern County Court Chief Executive Ryan Colby said the court is requesting $11,000 less than in 2021.
One clerk position was eliminated, Colby said.
Colby said healthcare costs increased, and some people who previously were on the wellness plan had left the plan.
Travel expenses were higher than last year due to a planned increase in in-person training, Colby said.
The total draft budget request came to $353,775.
Eastern County Court Judge Harold Specht said the court is running a much more streamlined, efficient and less costly operation than ever.
Ashtabula County Auditor
County Auditor Dave Thomas presented his proposed budget for 2022.
The Auditor’s Office is requesting $411,809 from the county’s general fund for 2022.
An employee is retiring in April, and her replacement has been in training for several months, Thomas said.
“Ideally, for any department that we touch, which is every department fiscally, there will not be any sense of change,” he said.
For the county’s Data Board, Thomas said he is requesting a new IT employee, in order to prepare for expected retirements in the next several years.
Ashtabula County Sewer and Water
Doug Starkey, Department of Environmental Services director, thanked commissioners and county staff for working with the district throughout the year.
Starkey said his office budgeted conservatively on revenue.
Starkey said there have been a large number of water line extensions, tap ins and new water lines this year, and he expects income to increase because of that.
There were also a large amount of water main breaks in 2021, Starkey said.
The Water and Sewer budgets are not part of the general fund.
Starkey said they have projected very conservative numbers for grant funding.
Starkey said there is a pending grant request for three permanent generators and two mobile generators for the department.
Ashtabula County Treasurer
Treasurer Angie Maki-Cliff said her request moved a significant amount of her office’s payroll expenses to the general fund. She said the delinquent tax fund, where the funding from those positions previously came from, would not continue to sustain paying as much of the office’s payroll as it had been paying.
There was a $85,000 increase in the office’s general fund request from the 2021 amended budget to 2022. The total amount in the budget request was $371,865.
One of the requests in the budget was $27,000 to a firm that will help restructure the county’s investment portfolio, Maki-Cliff said.
Ashtabula County Prosecutor
Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole said her office is at or under budget for this year.
O’Toole said there has been 40-percent turnover in administrative staff and over 110-percent turnover in legal staff. Some people hired for the legal staff this year left and had to be replaced, O’Toole said.
She said it is difficult to find applicants for open positions.
O’Toole said she is seeking a compliance attorney and paralegal.
“This has been ongoing, because of the ARPA funds, as well as the potential for more federal funding coming through,” she said. “We presently do not have a federal procurement ... guidelines in place.”
The draft budget request for 2022 totaled around $2 million, compared to the $1.76 million the office received in 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.