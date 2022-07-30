ASHTABULA — When Larry S. Fargo sold Fargo Machine Company last year, he wasn’t ready to delve into retirement.
Instead, the 74-year-old Ashtabula native established LCF LLC, a manufacturing consulting business that caters to startup companies and people with invention ideas.
“I don’t do to well sitting still,” he said. “My wife and kids have been after me for several years to retire; however, I knew I would miss talking to customers, suppliers, and most of all, I would miss the daily manufacturing challenges that were put on my desk every day.”
Fargo still enjoys machining parts and turning pieces of steel into usable parts.
“This business gives me the opportunity to keep my mind active, do a bit of machining, and share my 56 years of machining and manufacturing knowledge with those that might be able to use some assistance,” he said.
And while many “retired” folks move to warmer climates, Fargo can imagine living anywhere else than where he’s spent his whole life — in the Ashtabula area.
He graduated from Ashtabula High School in 1965 and then served a four-year apprenticeship, receiving a certificate as a tool and diemaker from the State of Ohio. While serving his apprenticeship he worked at Penco Machine Company. He also worked for Zehrco Plastics.
In 1974, Fargo founded Fargo Machine Company and owned and operated it until October, 2021.
He married Charma L. Fargo in 1989, and the couple has lived in Plymouth Township for more than 30 years. Fargo has two adult step-children, and three step-grandchildren.
In his spare time, he enjoys working on old vehicles, and restoring and fixing things that are broken or need repairs.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, Fargo asked himself how Fargo Machine Company could help.
He decided to make more than 1,000 face shields, which were donated to hospitals, nursing homes, healthcare centers and fire departments.
Later that year, the Greater Ashtabula Chamber of Commerce honored Fargo Machine with the “Business Excellence Award” for his effort.
Fargo said the recipients of the face shields really appreciated them. He knew his business had the equipment, materials and capabilities to make the face shields.
“Fargo Machine donated all of the labor,” he said. “The Civic Development Corporation (CDC) in Ashtabula donated a major portion of the money needed for all of the materials.”
In addition to Fargo being the founder, owner and operator of Fargo Machine Company, he has served on numerous boards and committees for the Ashtabula Downtown Development Association. He’s best known for his work to restore the fountain in Cornelius Park, the former North Park in Ashtabula.
He’s also received many awards and recognitions for community outreach and improvement.
He was recognized by A-Tech for his “outstanding contributions” to the students.
He’s a member of the Ashtabula High School Class of 1965 Hall of Fame.
For more information on LFC LLC manufacturing consulting business, 983 Stevenson Road, Ashtabula, go to www.lcftoday.com or email larry.fargo@lcftoday.com. Phone: 440-813-0252.
