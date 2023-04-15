The first deck section of a new railroad bridge was brought into Conneaut via Route 20 on Wednesday, just one of a number of vehicles traveling through the city as part of large construction projects that are ramping up.
Contractors working for Norfolk Southern have been working for a year on replacing the railroad’s bridge over Conneaut Creek. Until this week, the efforts had been focused on replacing the support structure for the bridge. Now, that work has shifted, with Wednesday’s delivery of the first section of the bridge deck.
City Manager Jim Hockaday said previously that a number of the bridge sections will be taken to the site via Pennsylvania, using Route 6N and Route 20, then travelling down Old Main Road. However, the larger sections of bridge are too heavy to cross bridges in Pennsylvania, and will have to make their way through downtown Conneaut.
“This is an interesting project and an interesting construction methodology,” Hockaday said at Monday’s council meeting.
The bridge segments will have a full escort into the site, he said.
“They have coordinated with our safety services, here,” Hockaday said.
The bridge sections will arrive at the site then be hoisted into place. The bridge will be reopened between when sections are replaced.
According to information from Norfolk Southern, the bridge is 1,320 feet long, and was originally built in 1902-703. There has been significant component replacement and strengthening in the years since.
Residents have likely also noticed the increase in truck traffic headed to the city’s harbor, as work starts on the dredged material facility.
A clay cap is being placed on top of the site.
“You’re going to see more and more equipment roll to that site,” Hockaday said at a council meeting on Monday.
The facility is being constructed on Canadian National’s former coal dock. Dredged material will be deposited in the in the facility. Gravity and time will then separate the material into its component parts, which can then be sold.
