CONNEAUT — Day two of D-Day Conneaut is in the books, with today marking the final day of this year’s event.
D-Day Ohio Inc. Chief Executive Officer Betsy Bashore said organizers were working out kinks from Thursday on Friday morning.
“We were so excited about being ahead of the game, and our first day, we struggled,” Bashore said. Things were being worked out, though, she said.
Volunteers are getting a significant amount of experience outside of their usual roles as they do different things, Bashore said.
Bashore estimated that 900 re-enactors would be at Conneaut Township Park on Saturday.
Saturday has historically been the most well-attended day of the event, with both the French Legion of Honor ceremony and the re-enactment of the Normandy landings taking place on Saturday afternoon. This year, tickets are required for the event due to COVID-19. Because of that, the Normandy landings are taking place every day. The French Legion of Honor ceremony will not be taking place this year due to COVID-19.
Overall Allied Commander Scot Buffington, who is in his second year in the position, said they have had to be a lot more organized on a military level.
Buffington said event organizers want to be good stewards of the park property while they are there.
Everything has gone smoothly with re-enactors for the first two days of the event, Buffington said.
“In the hobby of re-enactments, you’re always looking to do better,” Buffington said. “So you come up with a laundry list of things that were wrong or were problematic the year before and then you make your adjustments.”
The amount of staff to deal with the number of re-enactors has increased, he said.
“The Army did things a certain way and had certain people in different positions to handle the logistics and personnel issues and the operational issues,” Buffington. “So we have that staff on hand now, on site, to be able to handle the military duties, but those all have civilian transferrable jobs, to take a lot of the weight off the event organizers.”
Coordinating the landings works from the top down, in a military manner, Buffington said.
“This isn’t the real army, so it’s giving your orders with a please as a prefix, unless it is an emergency or a safety issue,” Buffington said. “And you hope that everybody is here to play the same game as you are.”
German Commander Brian Pacilli said D-Day Ohio Inc. does a great job of providing for re-enactors, but individuals and units have to coordinate their arrival, which can be difficult. Getting all of the re-enactors and their equipment to the event is a monumental task, Pacilli said.
This year presented additional challenges, with vaccines or negative COVID-19 tests required for re-enactors, Pacilli said.
Part of the issue of doing the battle three days in the row creates some of the same logistical issues real armies face, Pacilli said.
“Medical, communications, do we have enough powder for the guns, do we have enough fuel for the tanks?” he said.
Blanks cost about as much as regular bullets, Pacilli said.
“We are constantly evolving,” Pacilli said. “And next year, we’ll do it a just a little bit different, a little bit better.”
