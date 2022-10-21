• Sean Swiney to Brian R. Millins and Kala Mullins, 168 Satin, Jefferson, .45 acre, $230,000
• Jean Bruckman (trustee) to Mark Fischer and Cortney Fischer, 3630 Creek, Kingsville Township, 5 acres, $350,000
• Stephen Baber and Michael E. Swaney (trustees) et al to Scott Wiltrout, 5918 Cemetery, Kingsville Township, .46 acre, $162,400
• Lux Auto Spa LLC to Philip T. Kline, 5799 Wright, Kingsville Township, 5 acres, $230,000
• Lucille M. Brenenstuhl to Gregory A. Winderle and Lori A. Wunderle, 3672 Lake, North Kingsville, 2.5 acres, $97,500
• Steven R. Tarbet and Kimberly S. Tarbet to Mason Lilja, 7618 Poore, North Kingsville, 1.3 acres, $110,000
• Rachel N. Castrilla to Douglas K. Canter and Georgeann Canter, 7524 Poore, North Kingsville, 1.2 acres, $175,000
• Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB to Douglas E. Warren and Kimberly L. Warren, 3881 Center, North Kingsville, .90 acre, $100,000
• Harry C. Harley and Ruth Harley to Riverview Ashtabula LLC, 2993 Center, North Kingsville, .66 acre, $265,000
• Ashok V. Kondru and Nafisa B. Kondru to Sarah D. Hayes and Roy C. Hayes, 2829 Lake, North Kingsville, 4 acres, $1.99 million
• Nicholas V. Colby to Anthony Jason Mirabito and Ami Lynn Mirabito, 3089 Lake, North Kingsville, 1.3 acres, $470,000
• Emanuel Schwartz and Kathryn M. Schwartz to Raquel Jane Sawicki and Thomas Sawicki, 3080 Lake, North Kingsville, 2 acres, $167,000
• Cory Hubbard to James Michael Elswick and Linda Marie Elswick, 2821 Bugby, North Kingsville, .34 acre, $123,000
• Richard Pallutch to Heather Devies-Enders, 2732 Maple, North Kingsville, .25 acre, $80,000
• Ashley Lazanis aka Ashley Dubiel to Michael T. Klugh, 2737 Maple, North Kingsville, .22 acre, $80,000
• Nola Morey to Richard Pallutch, 300 Roosevelt, Geneva, .50 acre, $182,000.
• Dreama A. Nasca and Samuel F. Harless et al to Karen L. Keefe, 169 Roosevelt, Geneva, .46 acre, $180,000.
• Robert Rosebrugh and Kathey Rosebrugh et al to Michael Wood, and Shari Tarone, 1368 Sherman, Geneva, .50 acre, $255,000.
• Carl N. Stancliff to Lana A. Wyland and Joseph Wolf, 167 North, Geneva, .46 acre, $92,000.
• Ronald Asher Jr. and Maegan Asher to River View Properties LLC, 139 Woodlawn, Geneva, .24 acre, $76,000.
• Shelby A. Barrington to Jaime Sheldon, 193 Woodlawn, Geneva, .18 acre, $117,500.
• GCB LLC to Jay Kirk, 205 Woodlawn, Geneva, .18 acre, $64,000.
• Jeffrey George Allen to Cavco Properties Ohio LLC, 259 Eastwood, .50 acre, $105,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.