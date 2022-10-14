• Robert E. Oakman and Toni K. Oakman to Shiv Shakti Mataji LLC, 4509 North Ridge, Geneva Township, .64 acre, $250,000.
• Christopher A. Angeloff to Tony and Sons Investors LLC, 10 Lake, Geneva Township, .13 acre, $45,000.
• Wilbur G. Novak and Helen M. Novak (trustees) to Sara Elizabeth Grewatsch, 3424 Route 534, Geneva Township, 2 acres, $127,660.
• Ronald E. Parnell to John M. Fenn and Hallie Fenn, Lake, Geneva Township, .82 acre, $159,900.
• Tyler Workman to Jessica I. Ortiz, 3020 Spencer, Geneva Township, .44 acre, $136,900.
• Mondello Investment Group LLC to Bay Street Homes LLC, 903 Main, Geneva, .35 acre, $113,000.
• Jason P. Reigert and Renee Reigert to Jacob T. Fisher, 298 Swan, Geneva, .11 acre, $111,000.
• North Broadway Limited to Get Up & Go Business Consulting LLC, 164 Broadway, Geneva, .26 acre, $125,000.
• Brian J. Slivka to Benjamin E. Fuller and Katherine Fuller, 515 Broadway, Geneva, .25 acre, $160,000
• Elmer Dodge Jr. to Navarro Properties LLC, 197 Tibbits, Geneva, .16 acre, $129,900
• Karen D. Watts to BayStreet Homes LLC, 430 Garfield, Geneva, .18 acre, $123,500
• Mary Lou Williams to Chealsie Anastacia Townsend and Shawn Douglas Brown, 415 Eastwood, Geneva, .22 acre, $126,000
• Ruth A. Melville to Jason D. Perry, 476 Eastlawn, Geneva, .20 acre, $130,000
• Patricia A. Montgomery and Frederick E. Barringer to Frederick E. Barringer and Heidi A. Barringer, 484 Main, Geneva, .62 acre, $20,500
• Jacob J. Chernisky to Suzanne M. Elkins, 538 Fourth, Geneva, .19 acre, $89,947
• Jacob W. Taylor to Connor J. Sylvia, 495 Fourth, Geneva, .18 acre, $129,425
• John F. Bildstein and Joseph C. Bildstein to Matthew A. Smith and Brandy L. Smith, 301 Lawn, Geneva, .15 acre, $100,000
• Gregg A. Dominick to Patrick Covell, 55 Ruth, Geneva, .12 acre, $170,000
• Elizabeth D. Reed to Jessica Marie Hardway, 467 Centennial, Geneva, .31 acre, $77,000
• Thomas M. Simcich to Carol A. Diemer, 175 Nantucket, Geneva, $163,000
• Gloria Jean Tedesco to John Deck IV, 190 Nantucket, Geneva, $170,000
• Diana L. Osborne to Daniel Allen Sulecki Jr. and Jennifer Sulecki, 585 Ruth, Geneva, .53 acre, $318,000
• Rebecca A. Quickel to Donna Sue Bittner, 755 Red Oak, Geneva, .46 acre, $240,500
• Rebecca A. Quickel to Richard A. Brown, 643 Woodridge, Geneva, .50 acre, $230,000
• 599 West Main Corporation to Scioto Properties SP-16 LLC, 1200 Sawyer, Geneva, $178,500
• Lois M. Lippart to Laura Settlemire, 335 Britton, Geneva, $87,000
• HGLE Real Co. LLC to Margarita Zea, 4359 Hearthside, Geneva-on-the-Lake, .22 acre, $149,900
• HGLE Real Co. LLC to Joseph M. Dinardo Jr. and Lucia A. Dinardo, 4361 Hearthside, Geneva-on-the-Lake, .22 acre, $159,000
• Parcel C Development LLC to Ronald W. Clutter and Tracy R Clutter, Fairway, Geneva-on-the-Lake, 2.2 acres, $52,653
• Kevin Adams to Sunset Transportation and Rentals LLC, Palmetto, Geneva-on-the-Lake, .15 acre, $150,000
• Kaye Morrow to Craig Stoneburner and Ashleigh Stoneburner, 4853 Francis, Geneva-on-the-Lake, .06 acre, $76,000
• Lorean G. Shaffer and Raymond A. Bailey to Tricia L. Fulton, 4877 Francis, Geneva-on-the-Lake, .06 acre, $95,000
• Maxine Thomas and Blaise D. Thomas to Vansha Singh and Gary D. Voorhees, 5053 University, Geneva-on-the-Lake, .40 acre, $300,000
• NEO Development Co to Dolgen Midwest LLC, 1878 Broadway, Harpersfield Township, 1.6 acres, $175,000
• Mark Thompson and Amy S. Thompson to Michael L. Johnson and Tricia E. Johnson, 2129 La Fever, Harpersfield Township, 5 acres, $310,000
• Jodi Calhoun (trustees of the Georgiana Austin Revocable Trust) to Daniel Burse, 201 Alexander, Harpersfield Township, $203,000
• Harris Woods Development LLC to Janice M. De Ridder, Alexander, Harpersfield Township, $189,900
• Harris Woods Development LLC to Johanna Swallow, Alexander, Harpersfield Township, $189,900
• Harris Woods Development LLC to Meghan Dombrowski, Alexander, Harpersfield Township, $202,400
• George L. Stone and Clara S. Stone (trustees) to Welker Owner LLC, 4748 North River, Harpersfield Township, 154.2 acres, $905,000
• Robert J. Humberson to Cassie Pryor and Robert Pryor, 5481 Old Orchard, Harpersfield Township, .35 acre, $185,000
• Tom Currence and Lyndsey Currence to Tod W. Paxton and Theresa Paxton, 1800 La Fever, Harpersfield Township, .78 acre, $228,000
• Gerald E. Leininger and Eileen Leininger to Jerome Celico Jr. and Bobbuean Celico, Mayers, Harpersfield Township, 2.5 acres, $45,000
• Eileen D. Brewster to Gregory C. Miller and Jessica A. Miller, La Fever, Harpersfield Township, 17 acres, $180,000
• Howard A. Cahill to Shane E. Ricketts and Christina A. Ricketts, Wildwoods, Harpersfield Township, 3.4 acres, $47,500
• Theodore R. Wigren to John M. Klein, 5370 Cork Cold Springs, Harpersfield Township, 1.6 acres, $175,750
• Daniel E. Burse to Dale Cahill, 398 Lower Cork, Harpersfield Township, 6.3 acres, $475,000
• Renee Enstrom to Kenneth G. Benson and Natalie D. Benson, 2013 Beringer, Harpersfield Township, 1.2 acres, $425,000
• Paul E. Phillips to Omar Amir Foster, 5939 Laskey, Hartsgrove Township, 3.7 acres, $95,000
• Paul J. Rollins and Shirley D. Rollins to MFZ Group LLC, Laskey, Hartsgrove Township, 1.5 acres, $9,999
• Daniel R. Biddle to David J. Strejnowski and Kyla F. Spies, 4779 Hyde, Hartsgrove Township, .75 acre, $216,300
• Rudy A. Fisher and Barbara M. Fisher to Aaron P. Erb, Hyde, Hartsgrove Township 11.7 acres, $62,000
• Rudy A. Fisher and Barbara M. Fisher to Johnny F. Yoder and Linda P. Erb, 6321 Hyde, 11.7 acres, $270,000
• Kathyleen A. Brown to Johnny W. Bowen, 1504 Chapel, Jefferson Township, 5 acres, $280,000
• Norman J. Raasch and Susan K. Hill (trustees) to Windsor Road Land LLC, 1709 Route 46, Jefferson Township, 62 acres, $260,000
• Angelo Oriani and Carmeline Oriani et al to Raymond Miller Jr., and Aden R. Miller, Brown, Jefferson Township, 117.3 acres, $407,500
• Thomas A. Weagraff and Loretta L. Williams to Donald E. Borner and Marjorie A. Borner, 1394 Mill Creek, Jefferson Township, 2.4 acres, $299,900
• Charlena A. Alfonsi to Stephen J. Wimer and Carrie A. Wimer, Stumpville, Jefferson Township, 10.8 acres, $55,000
• Sharon L. Stockwell (trustee) and SLS Living Trust to Kala Patricia Fasuk, 172 Walnut, Jefferson, .47 acre, $185,000
• Andrew Westfall and Penny Westfall, to Melissa Tonti, Pine, 1.1 acres, $16,000
• Brittany N. Drnek and Garrett J. Drnek to Tonya L. Griffin and David L. Griffin, 89 Ashtabula, Jefferson, .41 acre, $200,000
• David L. Lambert to Jessica L. Meighen, 113 Center, Jefferson, .22 acre, $135,000
• Stephen Oeffner to Lee Deyermand and Cheryl Deyermand, 184 Walnut, Jefferson, .66 acre, $142,500
• Evan C. Howe and Meagen F. Howe to Simon Edward Rushbrook and Marjorie Ann Rushbrook, 73 Satin, Jefferson .61 acre, $265,000
• Eileen C. Westfall and Darrell R. Westfall II to EM, 21 Erie, Jefferson, .51 acre, $140,000
• Jesse M. Skvarek and Amy H. Skvarek to Amber Hurst-Stvartak and Kyle T. Blon, 366 Jefferson, Jefferson, 1.4 acres, $280,000
• Robert C. Pilarczyk to Jaimin Patel and Vihita Patel, 185 Beech, Jefferson, .24 acre, $150,000
• Nancy A. Stevens to Madd Money Investments Inc., 51 Chestnut, Jefferson, .09 acre, $132,500
• Melissa A. Furman and Ricky A. Furman to Spencer Thomas, 162 Satin, Jefferson, .45 acre, $228,000
