CONNEAUT — The Ashtabula County Land Bank is seeking grant funds to construct new homes in the area.
Executive Director Eddy Eckart said the organization is seeking $600,000 in grant funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh, which would be used to build four homes in Conneaut.
Eckart said the grant application is expected to be filed on Tuesday, and would be used to build four houses.
“We’re not going to know until December if that goes through,” Eckart said.
If the land bank is successful in getting the grant, the homes built with the money will be sold to people making either 60 or 80 percent of the area’s average median income.
“I think this could be a real opportunity for us to address home ownership and also get some quality new housing stock in the community,” Eckart said.
The land bank performed an analysis of the residential market in the three cities in Ashtabula County, and identified a need for quality new housing.
“Our objective with this grant is twofold,” he said. “One is to address that new housing need, or begin to, with a small project and also provide folks who are of modest means a chance to build equity by home ownership.”
Eckart said two of the four proposed houses would be built on property owned by the land bank, and the other two would be built on property on Hayward Avenue, currently owned by the city of Conneaut.
At a Conneaut City Council work session on Monday, City Manager Jim Hockaday said the land bank had approached the city about property that could be used for new housing. City-owned property on Hayward Avenue is a good fit for the land bank’s needs, Hockaday said. The property is currently a park. Playground equipment at the park was recently removed on the advice of the city’s insurance company, Hockaday said.
“I think it’s a good program,” Hockaday said. “I think this is a good effort by the Ashtabula County Land Bank, and one that I would certainly support and have supported.”
City Council members were also supportive of the idea. Council President Jon Arcaro said this is an excellent opportunity to rehabilitate the neighborhood. Councilperson Tammy Ledford said seeing activity at the site could give neighborhood residents peace of mind to see activity on the site.
Hockaday said efforts are underway to add playground equipment at the Conneaut Public Library for those concerned about the loss of a park in the city. The library is less than a mile from the Hayward Avenue property.
An agreement for the land bank to purchase the property is planned to be on City Council’s agenda at a meeting on Monday.
The land bank was created in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, and was initially primarily focused on demolishing blighted buildings. The organization has shifted its focus somewhat. Last year, it finished its first rehabilitation and resale of a house, and is currently working on its second rehabilitation, Eckart said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.