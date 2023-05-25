JEFFERSON — Officials gathered at the Peace Officers Memorial on Monday evening to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the formation of the Ashtabula County Land Bank.
Angie Maki-Cliff, Ashtabula County Treasurer and chair of the Ashtabula County Land Bank board, thanked everyone for attending the event.
Land banks are quasi-governmental entities that acquire, manage and repurpose vacant or abandoned properties, Maki-Cliff said.
“I get this question all the time: why would we have a land bank in Ashtabula County?” she said. “Well, abandoned property is a whole lot more than just an eyesore, so there are many reasons that land banks are important: economic development, public health and safety, blight removal and community engagement.”
Land banks can attract investment to communities, increasing interest and property values, Maki-Cliff said.
Vacant and abandoned homes create significant safety concerns, including the opportunity for illegal activity, she said.
“When you have a home that’s abandoned in a community, that leaves the opportunity for unwanted and illegal activity, because there’s no one there monitoring that home,” she said.
The land bank helps to bring communities together to look for positive ways to bring abandoned properties together, she said.
Ten years ago, the Ashtabula County Land Bank was formed.
“This was formed in an effort to revitalize our community,” Maki-Cliff said. “The purpose of the land bank here in Ashtabula County is to reduce blight by strategically acquiring vacant and delinquent properties and to return them to productive use, increase property values, support community goals, and, most of all, improve the quality of life for our residents.”
Ashtabula City Manager Jim Timonere said it’s hard to believe it has been 10 years since the corporation was formed.
At the start of its life, the main focus of the land bank was demolition, he said.
“What started as a $500,000 award for our first grant under the Neighborhood Initiative Program quickly turned into $4.3 million in four additional rounds of reallocation funding, due to the diligent work and successful administration of these funds by the treasurer’s office, the land bank board, staff, and county partners,” Timonere said.
“This allowed us to demolish 237 structures in the county.”
As the program that funded the demolition grants ended, the land bank rehabilitated two houses, which were sold almost immediately, he said
“We began assisting with land assembly and other economic development projects,” Timonere said. “It was because of the land bank that the former Carlisle building on Main Avenue in the city of Ashtabula, was able to transfer into hands and will now get a new lease on life.”
Alex Iarocci, executive director of the land bank, said the organization is committed to the long-term goals of the communities it serves.
He discussed what the land bank is planning for the future.
“For economic development, we will continue to assemble land for large-scale redevelopment, we will conduct adaptive reuse projects and demolitions on commercial relics from a bygone era, we’ll provide technical assistant on remediating the dozens of contaminated industrial sites,” Iarocci said.
“We will also pursue federal and state grants such as, most recently, with the Appalachian Community Grant, to find transformational opportunities to improve our downtowns and park trail systems.”
The county needs a significant amount of additional housing, including low-income housing, he said.
“We must continue to acquire and renovate vacant and blighted properties that can still be saved, in order to stabilize the local housing market in those respective areas,” Iarocci said.
“But one or two rehabilitations per year will not be enough to make a significant dent in the issue. We must expand other alternatives, such as creating and promoting a DIY renovation model, that will allow home buyers to contribute their own sweat equity into the price of the house.”
The group is also considering ways to help keep people in their homes, he said.
“We know one of the biggest contributors to housing vacancies are essential but cost-prohibitive repairs, such as a broken furnace, a leaky roof, or a pest infestation,” Iarocci said.
County organizations that help with such issues routinely have long wait-lists.
“To help alleviate the strain, we are considering creating our own home repair program that would buttress those existing programs and help fill gaps in coverage,” he said. “I’d like to close by saying that we won’t be able to accomplish any of these goals without help from all our partners.”
He thanked the land bank’s partners for their help.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.