JEFFERSON — A grant application could provide a significant amount of funding for the demolition of blighted structures in Ashtabula County.
Treasurer Angie Maki-Cliff said she submitted an application to the state on Monday seeking funding for a $727,650 project for the Ashtabula County Land Bank.
“This is essentially a demolition and site revitalization program grant,” Maki-Cliff said. “It’s a state grant.”
Maki-Cliff said the grant opportunity was brought to her attention and she didn’t want to let it fall through the cracks.
“This project would be the removal of blighted structures,” Maki-Cliff said. “We’ve had these different municipalities come to us, incorporated and unincorporated areas, so targeted areas throughout the county.”
The grant amount was $500,000, but larger projects could be funded with a 25 percent match from the grant recipient for the amount above $500,000.
There is not a firm time frame for when the grant awards will be announced, she said.
The Ashtabula County Land Bank was created in 2013 to demolish blighted structures throughout the county using funding from Neighborhood Initiative Program grants. In 2020, the first house renovated by the land bank was put on the market. In 2021, another renovated house was sold.
Maki-Cliff said the land bank is in a stable financial position, and receiving this grant will allow the it to do additional work.
“I think it was a collaborative effort to pull this together,” Maki-Cliff said. “I’m proud of the work that was done on it and I hope that we get this awarded.” She said she would like to see these blighted homes come down and the property get put to good use and be productive again.
Maki-Cliff said she is interviewing people for the vacant land bank executive director position this week. Land bank board members have been invited to participate in the interview process.
Previous Executive Director Eddy Eckart left the land bank in January.
“We have some really strong candidates,” Maki-Cliff said.
