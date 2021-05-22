Lakeview Federal Credit Union  CEO retires

The Lakeview Federal Credit Union has announced that Sherry Cornell will be retiring as chief executive officer in June after 41 years of service.
Cornell started as a teller in 1980 at the former Union Carbide Metals Federal Credit Union. Over the years she took on more responsibilities and became CEO in 2002.
“Putting people first has been Sherry’s and the credit union’s mantra and secret to continued success,” according to a company statement.
“Sherry has been a friend to all, and the staff and board of Lakeview Federal Credit Union extend their warmest wishes for a wonderful retirement,” according to the statement.
