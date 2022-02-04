Laketran marks Black History Month with Rosa Parks tribute

KIRTLAND — This week, Laketran, with the NAACP of Lake County, are honoring the life and legacy of Rosa Parks by reserving a front seat on its buses in honor of the civil rights activist who sparked the Montgomery bus boycott.
Born on Feb. 4, Rosa Parks’ act of defiance for refusing to give up her bus seat to make room for a white passenger on a segregated city bus redirected the course of human rights in America. Known as the “Mother of the Modern-Day Civil Rights Movement,” Parks’ arrest started a year-long bus boycott. Parks’ courage began a movement that ended legal segregation in America and made her an inspiration to freedom-loving people everywhere.
“The basic freedoms of equality and access are principles that Laketran firmly embraces and the foundation of public transportation,” said Laketran CEO, Ben Capelle. “Rosa Parks relied on the bus to get her to work, shopping and educational facilities and that is no different from what people rely on us to do today in Lake County. We hope the community will join us onboard to honor her.”
Laketran will reserve the front seat on its buses from Feb. 4-11 with a commemorative sign that reads, “Reserved in honor of Rosa Parks. It all started on a bus. Laketran and NAACP of Lake County honor the courage of Rosa Parks and her vision for equal access for all.”
“We would encourage people to take time to ride a Laketran bus and take a selfie next to the seat reserved for Rosa Parks to bring awareness to Black History Month,” said Pam Morse, vice president of NAACP of Lake County. “This tribute provides an opportunity to remember our history and progress as a country.”
The NAACP of Lake County is offering free all day bus passes to those interested in riding Laketran during the Rosa Parks’ tribute. For a free bus pass, visit Painesville Furniture and Carpet at 83 S. State St., Painesville.
