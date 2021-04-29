PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP — Laketran’s new transit center at Lakeland Community College needs more bus drivers and mechanics.
Laketran will host two hiring events with a goal to fill 12 bus driver and five mechanic positions. Interviews will be conducted on site and there will be conditional job offers. All applications must past an Ohio Department of Transportation physical and drug screening.
The hiring events will be held from 2-5 p.m. May 11, and from 9 a.m. to noon May 13 at Laketran Headquarters, 555 Lakeshore Boulevard, Painesville.
A large turnout is expected and applicants are encouraged to complete an application in advance by downloading the application from the Laketran website. A valid Ohio driver’s license is required for an interview.
A commercial driver’s license (CDL) is not required. All drivers attend a six-week paid training class starting May 24 or July 5.
Laketran employee benefits include:
• Competitive salary
• Six weeks paid training
• Paid vacation and sick time
• Uniforms provided
• Ohio Public Employees Retirement
• Ohio Deferred Comp Retirement Plan
The Frank J. Polivka Transit Center at Lakeland Community College opened March 15 creating a central hub for Laketran, improving local residents’ access to higher education and training, while preparing for the arrival of Ohio’s first battery-operated electric bus fleet.
The center serves as a central transfer point for six local routes, Park-n-Ride service to Cleveland and Campus Loop shuttle service.
Ashtabula County residents can catch a Laketran bus at the Madison Park-n-Ride off Route 528, which takes riders to Lakeland Community College via Interstate 90. Laketran also offers door-to-door Dial-a-Ride from anywhere in Madison, but that service requires an advance reservation.
For more information, go to www.laketran.com/careers.
