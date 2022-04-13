SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Every year in Spain, a Catalan tradition of building Castells, human towers reaching up to 10 stories, takes place.
Teams compete to build the tallest and most complex tower made only of human beings standing atop one another.
After Lakeside High School’s Spanish 2 and 3 classes learned about the human towers, they had their own tower-building experience — using cups.
The students created a simulation using plastic cups and worked together in teams with the goal of creating the tallest tower.
“This project required teamwork, problem-solving and other cooperative learning skills,” said Spanish teacher Melissa Stewart.
In Spain, the human towers are built traditionally in August to celebrate the feast of San Magin at festivals in Catalonia, the Balearic islands and the Valencian community. At these festivals, several colles castelleres (teams that build towers) attempt to build the tallest human tower.
Competitors range in age from as young as 5 through people in their 70s. There is a base level, called the “pinya,” which serves to lift others up to form “pisos,” or levels.
A Castell is complete when one climber rises to the top and raises one hand with four fingers erect, symbolizing the Catalan flag.
This tradition originated in the 18th century. Spanish student Matthew Surbella said he found it very interesting.
On Nov. 16, 2010, Castells were declared by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization to be amongst the Masterpieces of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity.
The UNESCO is a special agency of the United Nations that promotes world peace through international cooperation in education, arts, sciences and culture.
