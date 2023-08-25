SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — In high school, senior year is all about making memories and continuing traditions.
On Thursday, Lakeside High School seniors started a new tradition — Senior Sunrise.
Seniors were invited to wake up early and head to the school to watch the sunrise with their fellow classmates, while celebrating the beginning of their last year in high school.
Students met on the 50-yard line at the Lakeside Stadium.
Seniors brought blankets, their phones and took pictures of the milestone.
Connection, collaboration and community made this event special for the 30 or so seniors who showed up.
“It was super fun to get together with a bunch of my classmates and hang out for a little while,” said Senior Class President, Andy Mickovsky.
The event concluded with donuts and juice.
Seniors Tess Collins and Jelena Torrence said it was “a fabulous way to start the day and our senior year!
