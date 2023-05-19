SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — To Lakeside High School’s student success coach, Jayson Hernandez, the success rate of students is his first priority.
Hernandez provided an update on the program, which is only a year in the making, to the Ashtabula Area City Schools Board of Education at its Wednesday night meeting at LHS.
“Whether seniors are behind on credits or didn’t pass a subject the first time, the program’s credit recovery program is designed to help them catch up,” he said. “Some dropped out because they were overwhelmed. We get them on the right path.”
The online credit recovery courses, with a teacher’s help, use new approaches to teach unlearned concepts, move past material they’ve already mastered and test out of material they’ve already mastered. Because of this approach, students can often stay on top of their current classes while catching up.
Last year, graduation rate was up 20 percent, and this year it’s up 33 percent, Hernandez said.
“In a year, we’ve recovered a total of 553 credits for students,” he said.
“Next Tuesday [graduation day], 100 percent of the students in the recovery program will be graduating.”
School board members and members of the audience applauded the announcement.
Hernandez credited Lakeside Principal Markiel Perkins and Lisa Newsome, who will become superintendent of AACS on June 1, for helping make the program a success.
“I believe graduation rates will continue to climb,” Hernandez said. “It’s negativity to positivity.”
Under personnel matters, the board hired Andy Oudomlith as Lakeside High’s new athletic director, effective June 1, with a salary of $75,700 a year.
Oudomlith, a Madison graduate, was the recommended candidate. He boasts seven years experience as assistant athletic director at Riverside High School.
He has said he plans to elevate Lakeside’s athletic programs.
“I think he’s going to be a great addition to our administrative team,” Board President William Niemi said.
Throughout the meeting, board member Timothy Fleming attempted to address reports that former board member Christine Seuffert recently visited one of the district’s schools.
In January 2022, the board asked Seuffert, a retired teacher and former girls volleyball coach, to stay out of the schools while an investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct with students was underway.
The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office and county Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole investigated the matter and concluded in April 2022 that Seuffert behaved inappropriately with students when she was a teacher more than 30 years ago.
However, the conduct was past the statute of limitations and no criminal charges were filed, O’Toole said.
A civil lawsuit was filed Tuesday in federal court accusing Seuffert of grooming, engaging in sexual activity and other misconduct with a group of students between 1986 and 1990, and alleges the school district knew but failed to stop her.
“Our children are our priority,” Fleming said. “We need to address the fact that Christine Seuffert is coming into our buildings.”
Niemi said Fleming was out of order.
“We need to move on,” he said.
In other business:
• LHS music director, David Roth, said caps and gowns have arrived and plans for the May 23 graduation are in place. Graduation is slated to begin at 6 p.m. in the school gymnasium.
• The board approved a memorandum of understanding between the Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Ohio and the school district, allowing them to use the facilities.
• Teachers thanked the central office for acknowledging Teachers Week.
• The board thanked Interim Superintendent John Rubesich for stepping in until a new superintendent could be found.
“We really appreciate having you here,” said board member Laura Jones.
Rubesich said, “I’ve enjoyed it. A lot of good people are here.”
• During the public comment portion of the meeting, AACS parent, Tim Bell, recommended the board run background checks on every coach before they work around children. Bell, who helps out with youth football, said there are coaches who bully children.
• Rashaad Bell, a 2010 LHS graduate, said he’s concerned about children’s safety and the board should make sure Seuffert stays out of the buildings.
“It’s disrespectful to all,” he said.
The school board’s next regular meeting will be held at 6 p.m. June 21 at LHS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.