SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — A nationally renowned organist will be the guest artist and clinician at the first annual Bud Hill Memorial Pipe Organ Festival later this month.
“The festival is a celebration of the vision, passion and contributions of William E. [Bud] Hill to the performing arts in his community, especially the Lakeside High School ‘Mighty Kimball’ pipe organ,” said Kathleen Milford, president of the board of the Lakeside Society for the Performing Arts.
Milford said the event will occur from Jan. 26 to 28 and connect people of all ages and interests with the organ during small group events. The event will include a 7 p.m. concert on Jan. 28 that is open to the public free of charge, but donations will be accepted.
Milford said she and Hill, who died in October of 2020 after a long battle with cancer, had talked about ways to encourage an interest in pipe organs before he got sick. She said a little tribute to Hill will be held prior to a concert that weekend.
A cooperative relationship between After School Discovery and the society will enable students at Lakeside Junior High School and younger students from the elementary schools to learn more about the instrument.
Josh Stafford, presently the summer organist at Chautauqua Institute in western New York, is scheduled to lead the educational events and perform a concert on Jan. 28 to close out the event, Milford said. He also is the director of music ministries and organist at Riverside Presbyterian Church in Jacksonville, Fla.
Stafford has a Master of Music degree from the Yale School of Music where he received a full tuition scholarship. He also was the the winner of the Pierre S. du Pont competition out of 12 competitors, Milford said. Stafford was also a student of Jared Jacobsen who was music director at Chautauqua Institute.
“Piano students, organists and organ enthusiasts are invited to participate in a clinic,” Milford said. Anyone interested in participating should email interest to performingartslakesidesocietyf@gmail.com or at the Lakeside Society for the Performing Arts Facebook page, she said.
Patrons of the LSPA are underwriting the cost of the event.
“All festival activities are presented free of admission,’ she said.
All Ashtabula Area City Schools COVID-19 protocols for masking and distancing will be in affect for all three days of the event.
