ASHTABULA — Led by Class President Lindsey Pallutch, Lakeside High School seniors donned their new black caps and gowns Thursday and took a stroll through the Ashtabula Lakeside Elementary campus on Wade Avenue.
The Ashtabula Area City Schools district described it as the Senior Walk, in which graduating students walk the sidewalks of the district’s elementary and intermediate campuses.
The younger students then cheer them on, give high fives, wave signs and share in the excitement of their upcoming graduation, slated for 6 p.m. June 8 at LHS.
“I’m excited,” Pallutch said, as she prepared to lead her classmates on the walk. “I just hope my hat doesn’t blow away.”
Class Vice President, Jordan Hasken, and Secretary Au’Naea Jones, said they shared their class leader’s anticipation and excitement.
“It’s a great day,” Jones said.
This is the third year for the Senior Walk, said Lisa Raffa, a teacher at LHS. Last year’s walk was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“They got their caps and gowns today so it’s extra special,” she said.
School board members, principals, teachers and students in grades kindergarten through sixth applauded about 200 graduating seniors.
School Board President Christine Seuffert said it was a great day to be a Dragon.
“The smiles, signs and cheers say it all,” she said.
LHS Principal Robert Klinar said, “It’s a wonderful tradition of Lakeside High School seniors being models of student achievement to our young scholars.”
Raffa said having the students see the seniors donning caps and gowns and walking through the campus is an impressionable moment for those students.
