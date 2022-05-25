SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — With a yellow rose in hand, Class of 2022 President and Valedictorian Lauren Perry led her class Tuesday night into the gymnasium at Lakeside High School.
Marching to “Pomp and Circumstance,” Perry and her 188 classmates stepped closer to the next chapter of their lives at the school’s 21st graduation ceremony.
But before they walked out of LHS with diploma in hand, they took time for traditions: Green and gold caps and gowns, a few speeches, some tears, lots of cheers, sharing of memories, praise of accomplishments and hugs from family and friends.
LHS Principal Markiel Perkins welcomed the standing-room-only crowd and introduced school officials and members of the Ashtabula Area City Schools Board of Education.
Superintendent Mark Potts remarked that many members of the Class of 2022 have achieved great accomplishments and overcame many obstacles, including a pandemic, online classes and the kidnapping and murder of a classmate in May of 2017.
With his voice filled with emotion, Potts said, “That was such a hard day and I was so proud of you. You had each other’s backs. You comforted each other.”
Potts then asked them to always remember to look out for each other.
“When you deal with people, remember everyone is fighting some battle,” he said. “Be kind. They matter and you matter. Watch out for each other.”
As class president, Perry then presented the senior gift — a banner with the words to the LHS fight song to hang next to the dragon painting in the gym.
As class Valedictorian, Perry gave a speech she entitled, “You Are Enough.”
“It seems there’s always some goal to beat no matter what,” she said. “The truth of the matter is we will never be enough. There’s no such thing to be enough. Being enough is being authentically yourself.”
She encouraged her classmates to simply be themselves; that’s enough.
Class Salutatorian, Hannah McKee, recalled getting T-shirts with the words, ‘Class of 2022,’ written on them in Kindergarten when “2022 seemed a lifetime away.”
She remarked that it’s the end of an era for herself and her classmates.
“This is a day to celebrate,” she said. “It’s not the end, only the beginning.”
American government teacher Janice Timonere served as the feature speaker, reminding the class that they are unstoppable.
“Four years ago, I stood in this spot and told the Class of 2018 to be amazing,” she said. “Given the unprecedented events of the past four years and the obstacles you had to overcome to get here, being amazing is something you have already accomplished.”
Timonere admitted she went on TikTok to find something to demonstrate how she felt about the Class of 2022.
“I found a song, ‘Unstoppable,’” she said. “That’s what you all are. You are a force to be reckoned with. Let nothing stop you from reaching your goals. Life is not easy but you are unstoppable.”
Perkins and assistant principals, Janie Carey and John Pinto, then awarded the diplomas to cheers from the crowd.
