SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Amid tears and cheers, Lakeside High School Class of 2023 graduated Tuesday night.
About 200 seniors filed into the gymnasium promptly at 6 p.m., as the Lakeside High School Band played Pomp and Circumstance.
Yellow flowers, balloons and cheers from a packed audience of family and friends greeted the soon-to-be high school graduates.
Interim Superintendent John Rubesich welcomed everyone, as did LHS Principal Markiel Perkins.
“You are here and you have done it,” Perkins said.
Class President Tayler Wilber presented the Class of 2023 gift — road signs reading, “Welcome to Lakeside, Dragon Territory.”
Wilber also presented the William Dunne Memorial.
Dunne, a beloved academic tutor and online school counselor at LHS, succumbed to cancer in September 2022.
“He was always willing and ready to help,” Wilber said. “He always greeted you with a smile.”
A portrait dedicated to Dunne will hang in LHS in his honor.
Valedictorian Andrew McKee started his speech, titled “1DAAT,” by taking a selfie with his cell phone of himself and the entire class.
He recalled their high school experience as “not the most conventional,” thanks to COVID-19 pandemic.
“We could not have done it without help and sacrifice,” he said. “Desires, dreams and goals don’t come without a cost.”
He then explained the meaning of the title of his speech, a capital one and DAAT — “One day at a time,” he said. “Remain patient, take things one day at a time.”
Wilber, the salutatorian, again took the stage urging her fellow classmates to embrace what the future holds for each one of them.
“Remember to accept each other and opportunities with a positive attitude,” she said. “High school isn’t the end of the story, it’s just the beginning.”
Featured speaker, LHS teacher Edwin Gallatin, didn’t mince words — “It’s rough out there.”
He followed up with some advice:
• Ditch your Dunkin’ Donuts cups;
• Accept the fact that you’re going to have car trouble now and then, and
• The real word will be less receptive if you are tired because you played video games until 4 a.m.
“In five to 10 years, you can come back and tell me all the things you’ve done with your life,” he said. “Wish you peace, prosperity and happiness. I love you guys.”
Ashtabula Area City Schools Board of Education Vice President Debra Barrickman also extended congratulations to the seniors.
She then read a speech by President William Niemi, who could not attend the ceremony. Niemi encouraged the graduates to work hard, study hard and never forget where you came from.
“Live your dreams,” she said. “We are proud of you.”
The graduates were then awarded their diplomas by Perkins, and Assistant Principals Janie Carey and John Pinto.
The LHS Band played the Alma Mater and recessional as the new LHS graduates were greeted with hugs, gifts and tears from family and friends.
