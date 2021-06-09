Lakeside High School ceremony sends off graduating seniors

SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Shortly after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Kaitlyn Toth took her final steps as a student at Lakeside High School.
Marching to “Pomp and Circumstance,” Toth and 180 classmates inched closer to the next chapter of their lives at the 20th graduation ceremony of Lakeside High School.
But before they could move on, they took time for traditions: Caps and gowns, speeches, a few tears, lots of cheers, sharing of memories, praise of accomplishments and hugs from family and friends.
Principal Robert Klinar welcomed the crowd and introduced the Board of Education.
In his remarks to the Class of 2021, Superintendent Dr. Mark Potts said it was great to hold the ceremony in-person, referring to the coronavirus pandemic.
“No one planned the world-wide pandemic, but you persevered,” he said. “You learned how to handle setbacks with grace.”
Potts said Class of 2021 is special to him because he’s known the students since they were in seventh grade, and he congratulated them on their outstanding achievements.”
Class President Lindsey Pallutch presented the class gift — banners imprinted with the dragon mascot to be placed around the school grounds.
Toth, who is the Class of 2021 Valedictorian, then gave her speech, “Growth,” asking her classmates to recall their freshman year of high school — the first homecoming, their first high school football game, and think of how different they are today.
“We are completely different people,” she said. “We had to grow up early [because of the pandemic], but we did it.”
She said the most important thing in life is to have a healthy relationship with yourself.
Salutatorian Tyler Doyle’s speech asked, “What’s the Meaning?”
“Every one of us is unique but we all share one thing — Lakeside High School,” he said. “Now we are entering the next chapter, adulthood.”
He recalled school days when he pushed himself a little out of his comfort zone, and succeeded in his endeavors. He encouraged his classmates to do the same throughout their lives.
In her remarks, School Board President Christine Seuffert said she was honored to congratulate the Class of 2021, reminding them that “education is the passport to the future.”
The featured speaker, LHS Japanese teacher for the past 13 years, Joyce Beitel, talked of a Japanese poem, “Frog Jumps In.”
“In an old pond, a frog jumps in a pond with a small splash and ripples,” she said. “You Lakeside High graduates are a little like the frog ... leaving Lakeside High School to jump into the pond that’s out there and make your own splash out there.”
Beitel said some will jump quietly, while others will make a splash and some may make cannonballs.
“You are transitioning from one pond to another,” she said. “It was a difficult year but you have made it.”
Klinar and assistant principal, Janie Carey, then awarded the diplomas to cheers from the crowd.
