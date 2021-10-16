Lakeside High principal to address NAACP Ashtabula 

ASHTABULA — Dr. Markiel Perkins, the new principal at Lakeside High School, will discuss youth opportunities Oct. 21 with members of the Ashtabula chapter of the NAACP.
The NAACP’s regular meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. and Perkins will join the meeting at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The public is invited to attend.
Contact naacpashtabula@gmail.com to receive Zoom instructions.
The Ashtabula Area City Schools Board of Education hired Perkins on June 29 during a special meeting at Lakeside High.
Perkins, who makes his home in Middlefield, comes to Lakeside from Cardinal High School, where he served as principal.
Perkins is no stranger to Ashtabula, where he served four of his 11 years in the U.S. Coast Guard. He was active-duty enlisted during that time. He also served in Los Angeles, Cleveland and Cordova, Alaska.
Born in northeast Ohio, Perkins was reared by a single mother and his grandparents. He overcame difficulties with reading and math as a young student and graduated in 1996 from Berea High School, where he was active in the band and orchestra.
He graduated with a bachelor of arts in history secondary education 7-12 from Baldwin Wallace University.
During his senior year of college, Perkins ran for Berea City Council Ward 1 as an Independent and was elected Berea’s youngest councilman in 1999. He went on to serve two terms and resigned in 2003 to join the Coast Guard.
While serving on active duty, Perkins earned his master’s degree and doctorate in education, curriculum-instruction and educational leadership.
After his enlistment was up, and he was honorably discharged as a veteran, Perkins returned to education in 2014 as center director at Ombudsman in North Olmsted and Berea, a school that took in students who were suspended or expelled from the Berea, North Olmsted, Olmsted Falls, Bay Village, Brooklyn and Westlake.
After two years at Ombudsman, Perkins transitioned to Nexus Academy of Cleveland as a success coach and the school’s first athletic director. Perkins was instrumental in getting a basketball program up and running in the downtown Cleveland school. Two months after Nexus Academy became Cleveland Preparatory Academy, Perkins was named principal. Perkins served in that role for two years before becoming principal at Cardinal High School in 2019.
Additionally, Perkins coached football in North Olmsted for eight years, and has umpired baseball since he was 16 years old. He has umpired little league games up to collegiate level baseball, and has also gone to Puerto Rico twice to umpire games.
