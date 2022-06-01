ASHTABULA — Eight art students from Lakeside High School will have their work showcased throughout the month of June at the Ashtabula County District Library.
The artwork is the result of the “2022 Black History and Me” art and writing contest, sponsored by the Ashtabula County Chapter fo the NAACP, Kent State University Ashtabula campus and the Ashtabula County District Library.
Beginning today, LHS students Alex Macey, Aryanna Toth, Brandon Webber, Gigi Covetta, Jamealyn Capuano, Leah DelValle, Mariah Gildersleeve and Nevaeh Curry will have their artwork on display in the William Tokarczyk Exhibition Gallery at the library, 4335 Park Ave., through June 29.
The gallery is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The library is closed on Sunday.
Winners of the contest will be announced, and certificates will be presented at noon at the Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 18 at Lake Shore Park in Ashtabula Township.
An Artists’ Reception will be held from noon to 2 p.m. June 25 at the Ashtabula Public Library. The reception is open to the public and refreshments will be served.
