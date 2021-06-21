Lakeside grad part of Channel 5 team Emmy winners

CLEVELAND — A 2013 graduate of Lakeside High School was part of a Channel 5 team of 14 journalists that won a regional television Emmy. The team won for their work on a special report on two Cleveland police officers who died in the line of duty in 2020.
Austin Barbian earned a degree from the Art Institute of Pittsburgh in 2017 and began his career as a freelancer in Pittsburgh for about a year before moving home in 2018. He said he then did freelance work in the Cleveland area until he was hired in October of 2019 as a content editor for Channel 5.
Barbian’s degree is in digital filmmaking and video production.
“I edit video for different stories that anchors will talk over. I also help reporters out in the field,” he said.
Barbian said he works at the station and the reporters send their work back to the station electronically for the editing process.
The 14-member team won in the best daytime news coverage category. He said the hour-long special was completed the same day when the officers were killed within an hour of each other.
The theme was the Cleveland Police Department in mourning. He said the first parts of the story were on television within minutes of the confirmation of the officers deaths.
“The production quality really showed,” Barbian said.
The award winners were chosen by the Lower Great Lakes Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences and released earlier this month, Barbian said.
Barbian said it is a great collaborative place to work.
“It is amazing,” he said.
