ASHTABULA — Members of the Lakeside High School varsity football team made Friday morning a little more special on the Ashtabula Lakeside Elementary Campus.
Parents and students were surprised and delighted when their car doors were opened with smiling faces, encouraging words, and a high five or fist bump by a LHS football player.
Lakeside senior captains Abi Ortiz and Randy Valeriano gave each student a thumbs up.
Quarterback and captain Alex DiSalvatore opened each door with a happy smile and “good morning.”
The elementary students smiled as team members guided them toward their school building.
Student Jaxon Erb said he was surprised, but happy to see the football players.
Second-grader Braylynn Wiles said the players made her feel happy.
“As they walked to class, the students always looked back at their role model student-athletes,” said Lisa Raffa, Lakeside leadership advisor.
The school year is off to such an amazing start with great energy and spirit, she said.
“Our high school leaders are always looking for ways to connect with the youth in the district,” Raffa said. “Being able to encourage children to have a great day seemed like a win-win for all.”
The team’s next game begins at 7 p.m. Friday at home against West Geauga High under the guidance of coach Buzz Edwards. So far, this year, Lakeside is 2-2.
