Lakeside brings basketball and community together with Special Olympics game

SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — The Lakeside junior varsity basketball team, in conjunction with Special Olympics of Northeast Ohio, recently hosted a basketball event which brought athletes and the community together.
The emphasis was not as much on winning, but rather a focus on having fun and building athleticism in a supportive environment, said Felix Cancel, a Lakeside junior varsity basketball player.
“It was a special experience; I’m glad we were able to have the chance to ￼play,” he said. “We would be happy to do it again.”
￼Varsity Coach Matt Newsome also was pleased with the experience.
“This was a great opportunity for our junior varsity and freshman basketball teams to play the Special Olympics Lakers basketball team,” he said. “Our junior varsity coach, Jeff Kohli, arranged the scrimmage.”
Newsome said the scrimmage was a great idea.
“To allow the teams to play each other was a valuable and fun learning experience,” he said.
Kohli said he felt the event went really well.
“It was a good experience for the team,” he said. “It was good for them to experience something like this. It’s more important than basketball, being a part of something like this builds character.”
