SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Michael Hendricks Jr. loves basketball — it’s his passion.
A model player for the Lakeside High School Dragons basketball team, Michael never misses a basketball practice or an event, meeting his coach’s every expectation.
What makes his devotion to the game extra special is that Michael, a sophomore who wears the No. 51 jersey, has cerebral palsy.
“I enjoy everything from shirting up to playing on the Dragon basketball team,” he said.
Because of the cerebral palsy, Michael has
limited mobility of his right hand, but that doesn’t stop him from setting and reaching his goals.
He achieved one of his goals last Wednesday night at a Chagrin Valley Conference game against Geneva High School.
After being called up from the bench, Michael got the ball with his left hand and dribbled down the court.
His first attempt at a basket did not go in.
However, he put up a second shot and scored to the cheers of his supportive classmates and teammates.
“It felt amazing to score for our team,” Michael said.
Even players from Geneva and the officials cheered for No. 51.
LHS basketball teammate, Alex DiSalvatore, said everyone was really proud of Michael. He’s an inspiration to many, he said.
“We were waiting for this to happen,” DiSalvatore said. “He’s always there for us. He deserved it.”
Senior Ashton Wheelock said, “It meant a lot to me because he shows up every day and works his hardest.”
LHS basketball coach, Matt Newsome, said coaching is much more than just scores and wins — it helps the
team establish a positive culture and athletes recognize their full potential.
“Mikie [Hendricks Jr.] is an integral part of the team,” he said. “His presence is not only good for him but even better for the boys. We rally behind him at every practice.”
The sportsmanship of both teams at last week’s game displayed what high school sports is all about, Newsome said.
