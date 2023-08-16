SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — The Lakeside High School Band practices many hours during the summer months to prepare for the school year.
But last week, several students helped band director, David Roth, with more than just playing music on point.
Without thinking twice, LHS students Owen Chase, Owen Meany, Alex Schevchik, Sal Stevenson and Quinn Thomas acted quickly and responsibly to help their band director when he passed out in the press box during band practice.
The students climbed up to the press box to help him. Before Roth knew it, school administrators were on the scene, as well.
He was moved out of the press box and down the stairs on a gurney before being taken to the hospital.
Roth returned to band practice Monday and is doing great, he said.
“I am well now,” he said. “Thank you to all who reached out with concern who had heard about this incident.”
AACS Superintendent Lisa Newsome said, “Mr. Roth has been an amazing inspiration, not only with our music/band department, but he has instilled in his students the importance of family, respect and empathy and it’s amazing to see!”
