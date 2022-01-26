SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Three Lakeside High School art students have been selected to have their work submitted to the Ohio Civil Rights Commission 2022 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Art, Essay and Multimedia Contest.
Kian Watkins, Shelbie Peterson and Guiliano Kurtulaj creatively responded to the question: “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. believed that we must stand up for the rights of all people, not just our own. Describe an event of injustice that you have seen or experienced and explain what you did or would do to fight against that injustice like Dr. King?”
Portraits of Civil Rights Activists were assigned with a Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. quote from his essay, “Letter From a Birmingham Jail.”
Anzietta DiPierro is the art teacher at Lakeside High School.
